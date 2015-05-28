Fall Out Boy vow 5SOS collab will happen eventually

Fall Out Boy have vowed they’ll overcome the scheduling issues that have prevented a collaboration with 5 Seconds Of Summer.
Both bands appeared at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Norwich last week, where the topic of working together in the studio was raised again.
FOB frontman Patrick Stump tells SugarScape: “What’s crazy is we keep trying to have it happen and it doesn’t happen. It’s one of those things.”
Guitarist Joe Trohman adds: “It’s timings and stuff – it’ll happen eventually.”
Fall Out Boy released their sixth album American Beauty/American Psycho via Virgin EMI earlier this year and have lined up a seven-date UK arena tour for this October.
5SOS last year insisted they were benefitting the world of rock music by bringing pop fans into the fold. They kick off a UK tour tonight:
May 28: Dublin O2
May 30: Belfast Odyssey Arena
Jun 01: Glasgow Hydro
Jun 02: Newcastle Metro Direct Arena
Jun 03: Leeds First Direct Arena
Jun 05: Birmingham NIA Arena
Jun 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jun 09: Manchester Phones 4U Arena
Jun 12: London Wembley Arena
Jun 13: London Wembley Arena
Jun 14: London Wembley Arena
Fall Out Boy UK tour
Oct 03: Leeds First Direct Arena
Oct 04: Aberdeen AECC Oil & Gas Arena
Oct 06: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Oct 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Oct 09: Manchester Arena
Oct 10: Bournemouth International Centre
Oct 11: London SSE Arena Wembley