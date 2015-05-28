Fall Out Boy vow 5SOS collab will happen eventually

Fall Out Boy have vowed they’ll overcome the scheduling issues that have prevented a collaboration with 5 Seconds Of Summer.

Both bands appeared at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Norwich last week, where the topic of working together in the studio was raised again.

FOB frontman Patrick Stump tells SugarScape: “What’s crazy is we keep trying to have it happen and it doesn’t happen. It’s one of those things.”

Guitarist Joe Trohman adds: “It’s timings and stuff – it’ll happen eventually.”

Fall Out Boy released their sixth album American Beauty/American Psycho via Virgin EMI earlier this year and have lined up a seven-date UK arena tour for this October.

5SOS last year insisted they were benefitting the world of rock music by bringing pop fans into the fold. They kick off a UK tour tonight:

May 28: Dublin O2

May 30: Belfast Odyssey Arena

Jun 01: Glasgow Hydro

Jun 02: Newcastle Metro Direct Arena

Jun 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jun 05: Birmingham NIA Arena

Jun 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jun 09: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Jun 12: London Wembley Arena

Jun 13: London Wembley Arena

Jun 14: London Wembley Arena

Fall Out Boy UK tour

Oct 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Oct 04: Aberdeen AECC Oil & Gas Arena

Oct 06: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Oct 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 09: Manchester Arena

Oct 10: Bournemouth International Centre

Oct 11: London SSE Arena Wembley