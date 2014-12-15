5SOS turning pop fans into rockers

5 Seconds Of Summer say they’re benefitting the world of rock music by bringing pop fans into the fold.

They tell Rocksound: “We love rock music and playing rock shows. It’s cool when people recognise that we are hopefully benefitting the world of rock by being in the pop world as a rock band. If we’re leading a new audience to rock bands, that’s awesome.”

Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin released their self-titled debut earlier this year – and it’s an achievement they’re proud of as they wanted people to hear material they had been working on for years.

They add: ”Releasing the album was a massive milestone. We were all so excited for people to hear what it sounded like so they might understand us a little better. Some of those songs had been in our heads for years.”

They released live album LiveSOS this week via Capitol Records, with the album’s 15 tracks recorded throughout their run of UK gigs this year.

They’ve also lined up 11 2015 dates, starting in Dublin on May 28.

May 28: Dublin The O2

May 30: Belfast Odyssey Arena

Jun 01: Glasgow Hydro

Jun 02: Newcastle Metro Direct Arena

Jun 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jun 05: Birmingham NIA Arena

Jun 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jun 09: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Jun 12: London Wembley Arena

Jun 13: London Wembley Arena

Jun 14: London Wembley Arena

LiveSOS tracklist