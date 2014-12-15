5SOS turning pop fans into rockers

5 Seconds Of Summer say they’re benefitting the world of rock music by bringing pop fans into the fold.
They tell Rocksound: “We love rock music and playing rock shows. It’s cool when people recognise that we are hopefully benefitting the world of rock by being in the pop world as a rock band. If we’re leading a new audience to rock bands, that’s awesome.”
Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin released their self-titled debut earlier this year – and it’s an achievement they’re proud of as they wanted people to hear material they had been working on for years.
They add: ”Releasing the album was a massive milestone. We were all so excited for people to hear what it sounded like so they might understand us a little better. Some of those songs had been in our heads for years.”
They released live album LiveSOS this week via Capitol Records, with the album’s 15 tracks recorded throughout their run of UK gigs this year.
They’ve also lined up 11 2015 dates, starting in Dublin on May 28.
2015 tour dates
May 28: Dublin The O2
May 30: Belfast Odyssey Arena
Jun 01: Glasgow Hydro
Jun 02: Newcastle Metro Direct Arena
Jun 03: Leeds First Direct Arena
Jun 05: Birmingham NIA Arena
Jun 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jun 09: Manchester Phones 4U Arena
Jun 12: London Wembley Arena
Jun 13: London Wembley Arena
Jun 14: London Wembley Arena
LiveSOS tracklist
- 18 2. Out Of My Limit 3. Disconnected 4. Amnesia 5. Beside You 6. Everything I Didn’t Say 7. Long Way Home 8. Heartache On The Big Screen 9. American Idiot 10. Teenage Dream 11. Good Girls 12. What I Like About You 13. End Up Here 14. She Looks So Perfect 15. What I Like About You (Studio Mix)