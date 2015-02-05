FNM music is most creative ever says returned producer

Producer Matt Wallace is working with Faith No More for the first time since their 1992 classic Angel Dust – and he says the band’s upcoming album features the most creative music they’ve ever made.

He’d previously manned the desk for all the band’s previous output, and he’s also worked with Deftones, Bowling For Soup, REM, The Replacements, Mushroomhead and many others.

The band report via FaithNoMoreBlog: “Older? Definitely. Wiser? Maybe. After a two-decade separation, Matt joined Faith No More as they continue on their inspired musical journey. Their new album was mixed by Matt and Bill Gould.”

Wallace says: “FNM are making the most creative music of their career and it’s a thrill to be part of the team again. Buy their record and tickets to their show because – well, hell, they’re the mighty Faith No More!”

The band’s seventh record, their first since 1997’s Album Of The Year, is expected later in 2015. A single entitled Superhero will be released next month. They appear at the Download festival on June 12-14.