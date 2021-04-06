Faith No More, Mastodon and Beastie Boy members cover Public Enemy in latest fundraising effort

The Kings Of Quarantine have returned with a new cover in aid of Roadie Relief, the fundraiser for the world’s dormant and struggling crew members who have been affected by the ongoing pandemic. This time, the group have performed a riotous take on Public Enemy's 1988 track She Watch Channel Zero.

Currently joining Slaves On Dope duo Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine in The Kings Of Quarantine are Faith No More’s Billy Gould & Mike Bordin, The Beastie Boys’ Mix Master Mike, Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, Sen Dog from Cypress Hill and more.

So far, the group have covered Faith No More’s We Care A Lot and Jane’s Addiction’s Mountain Song.

Last week, renowned guitarist Steve Vai made an appearance on the Slaves On Dope / Kings Of Quarantine YouTube channel to encourage folks at home to do their part and donate to the ones who make live shows at all possible in the first place. He explains: “I’ve been touring for 42 years and what I've noticed is the hardest working people in the business is the crew. I don’t know how they do it, they are the first ones there and the last ones to leave every morning and every night, and this pandemic has beat the hell out of them.

"So I urge you to support our great crews by donating to Roadie Relief’s GoFundMe campaign.”

Vai will also be contributing his Ibanez Jem Jr. guitar to the campaign to be auctioned off, as well as a 20 minute zoom call if you fancy having a chat with said six-string legend.

You can watch the cover below and to donate to the cause, you can do so on Roadie Relief's GoFundMe page.