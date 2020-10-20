Korn, Mastodon, Anthrax, Run DMC and Refused have teamed up for an epic Faith No More cover

The whole live music industry has had its guts ripped out over the last few months, but roadies and crew members have suffered more than most. Pretty much everyone and anyone who actually make the shows we all go to see happen have been left reeling and, in many cases, desperate by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which is the main reason a new all-star cover of Faith No More’s We Care A Lot featuring a wild and wonderful array of musicians billing themselves The Kings Of Quarantine is so brilliant. Not only is a killer version of a classic song, but it aims to raise money for Roadie Relief, a fund set up by Slipknot drum tech Chad ‘Yeti’ Ward to help live industry workers who have been left jobless by the current situation.

It’s an absolutely stellar line-up, even by online supergroup standards. All-star covers mainstays like Korn’s Ray Luzier, Anthrax’s Frank Bello and Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher are joined by members of – deep breath – Refused, Quicksand, Slaves On Dope, Brutal Truth, Filter, Our Lady Peace, Czarface, Run DMC and 80s art-popsters Men Without Hats (and there’s a bonus cameo by FNM bassist Billy Gould).

Once you’ve watched the video multiple times, how about heading over to the Roadie Relief Gofundme page to make a donation or hitting Bandcamp to buy the song. The people who make gigs a reality need your help.