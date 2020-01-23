Faith No More add new UK date to raise money for Australian wildfire relief efforts

Faith No More have announced a second show at Manchester’s O2 Apollo for later this year.

The band were already due to play at the venue as part of their UK tour on June 10, and today they’ve revealed that they’ll also perform on June 9.

Faith No More have lined up the concert to help raise funds for the ongoing wildfire relief efforts in Australia, with all proceeds from the show going towards WIRES and the CFS Foundation.

Keyboardist and guitarist Roddy Bottum explains: “Australia is a country that we connected with early on in our career. We spent time not only with the people in their cities but also at its beaches and driving through its vast terrains.”

Bassist Billy Gould adds: “Reading the news about what’s been happening in Australia has been heartbreaking. It’s hard to even comprehend the scale of damage. Hopefully this small contribution on our part can make a difference somewhere.”

Tickets will go on sale through Live Nation from 10am GMT tomorrow (January 24).

The show on June 9 will be the band’s first on their UK and European tour, which will run through until July 11 when Faith No More play at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.

Faith No More 2020 UK and European tour

Jun 09: Manchester, O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 10: Manchester, O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 11: Glasgow, O2 Academy, UK

Jun 13: Punchestown Sunstroke Festival, Ireland

Jun 15: Birmingham Birmingham Academy, UK

Jun 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 17: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Helsinki Tuska Metal Festival, Finland

Jul 04: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 10 Algés NOS Alive, Portugal

Jul 11: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain