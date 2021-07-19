Faces are recording their first new music since 1973

Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones are back in the studio recording the first new material as Faces since the band’s 1973’s farewell album, Ooh La La.



Guitarist Wood revealed that the band’s surviving members are making new music in a new (paywalled) interview in The Times newspaper.

Wood told writer Michael Odell that he and his wife Sally have moved to a new home in Little Venice, west London, and that Stewart and Jones have been working with him in the house’s recording studio.



“I saw Mick [Jagger] here last week and Rod [Stewart] and Kenney [Jones] were here yesterday,” Wood revealed. “Me and Mick have done nine new tracks for the [40th anniversary] re-release of [the Rolling Stones’ 1981 album] Tattoo You. And me, Rod and Kenney have been recording some new Faces music.”



“I’ve had a front-row seat on some amazing rock ’n’ roll projects these past couple of weeks,” the guitarist added. “I’m making every day count.”

Faces split in 1975 with Wood joining the Stones, and Stewart focussing upon his solo career. The band’s last release was 1974’s snappily-titled single You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (Even Take the Dog for a Walk, Mend a Fuse, Fold Away the Ironing Board, or Any Other Domestic Shortcomings).

Faces have reformed several times over the years, with surviving original members Stewart, Wood and Jones most recently appearing onstage together in 2020, performing their 1971 hit single Stay With Me at the Brit Awards.