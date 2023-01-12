Exodus drummer Tom Hunting opens up on his successful battle with stomach cancer

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has hailed the doctors that successfully treated his stomach cancer.

Hunting, who co-founded thrash icons Exodus, revealed in April 2021 that he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma — a gastric tumour in his upper stomach.

The news saw fans and peers flock to support a GoFundMe started by Hunting's Exodus bandmate Gary Holt. It led the drummer to say he was "overcome with gratitude and emotion” at the reaction to the fundraiser.

In a new interview with Backstage TV, Hunting confirms his cancer was successfully treated by staff at the University of California, San Francisco.

He says: "I got diagnosed with cancer in February of 2021. They found a tumour in my stomach, and they immediately went to work on it.

"And I got great doctors at UCSF in San Francisco, and they removed my stomach and, yeah, they got it all out of there. So, I'm lucky. Science is amazing."

Among the stars to contribute to the fundraiser for Hunting was his former Exodus bandmate Kirk Hammett.

Exodus have a number of tour dates lined up for 2023. The full list can be viewed below.

19 Jan: Revolution Concert House, Boise Junction, ID

18 Jan: Paramount Theater Parking, Seattle, WA

20 Jan: PNE Forum, Vancouver, Canada

21 Jan: South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, Canada

22 Jan: Grey Eagle Events Centre, Calgary, Canada

24 Jan: Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, Canada

25 Jan: Alerus Center. Grand Forks, ND

27 Jan: The Sylvee, Madison, WI

28 Jan: Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, Mount Morris, MI

29 Jan: Radius Chicago, Chicago, IL

31 Jan: The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

02 Feb: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

03 Feb: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

04 Feb: Windcreek Events Center, Bethlehem, PA

05 Feb: House Of Blues Boston, Boston, MA

07 Feb: The Corbin Arena, Corbin, KY

08 Feb: The Factory at The District, St. Louis, MO

10 Feb: Tech Port Events Center and Arena, San Antonio, TX

11 Feb: re:HAB Bar on the Bayou, Houston, TX

13 Feb: The Admiral Theater, Omaha, NE

14 Feb: The Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK

15 Feb: Revel Entertainment Center, Albuquerque, NM

17 Feb: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, Riverside, CA

18 Feb: Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

19 Feb: City National Grove Of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

18 Jun: Hellfest 2023, Clisson, France