Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has been diagnosed with cancer.

Hunting, who co-founded the thrash icons in 1979, revealed that he was undergoing treatment for squamous cell carcinoma – a gastric tumour in his upper stomach.

“I’m making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I’m not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I’ve learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it’s a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it’s empowering, and you’re one step closer to killing it!”

Adding that he was in good spirits, he continued: “Okay, you’ve heard the bad news. The good news is he feels great physically! I’m gonna beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money!!! I’ve had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I’m ready for the fight!”

Exodus are currently working on their new album, Persona Non Grata, due for release in Summer 2021.