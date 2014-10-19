EXCLUSIVE: Zakk Wylde on Ozzy's Breakin' All The Rules video

In the final of our exclusive clips, the Ozzy's former guitarist Zakk Wylde looks back at the making of the Breakin' All The Rules video.

Back in 1988, Ozzy released his fifth album No Rest For The Wicked which included the single Breakin’ All the Rules. Filmed at Hammersmith Odeon in London, Zakk reveals that the crowd weren’t all they appeared to be.

After the fans were described as looking like Folsom State Prison, a number of models were hired to stand on the front row and lose their shit while Ozzy and co. went to work… although they had their fingers in their ears when not on camera.

The Memoirs Of A Madman DVD set (with accompanying CD and vinyl editions) can be ordered from Amazon.

We’ve also got a FREE Ozzy Osbourne iPad supplement you can download right now.