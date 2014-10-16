FREE download: Ozzy Osbourne iPad supplement

To mark the launch of Ozzy's new Memoirs Of A Madman collection, we've created the ultimate souvenir: a free iPad supplement featuring five classic features.

The supplement contains two in-depth interviews: one in which Ozzy talks about the Blizzard Of Oz and Diary Of A Madman years, and another when worldwide fame was beginning to take its terrible toll. There’s also a lengthy Q&A, a buyers guide, and a tribute feature to Ozzy quoting friends, bands and contemporaries.

The supplement is free to anyone downloading the Classic Rock or Metal Hammer apps (also free!) and is available exclusively via TeamRock until October 31.

_Memoirs Of A Madman is available to purchase now. _