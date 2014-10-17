Exclusive: Wings long-lost Venus & Mars Advert

Paul McCartney has given Classic Rock an exclusive preview of a long-lost TV advertisement. The spot was originally used in 1975 to promote the album Venus & Mars, which is being released on November 3 alongside the band's At The Speed Of Sound.

The video was directed by Karl Reisz, who also directed the classic movies Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Isadora, and _The French Lieutenant’s Woman. _

Both albums will be available in a variety of formats: a two disc edition made up of the original remastered album and a second CD of bonus audio, a three disc, deluxe set featuring a hardback book and a DVD featuring filmed material from around the time of release. There will also be vinyl and digital editons. The remastering was carried out by the same engineers who worked on the recent Beatles reissues.

Track Listings:

Venus & Mars

CD 1 – Remastered Album

Venus and Mars 02. Rock Show 03. Love In Song 04. You Gave Me The Answer 05. Magneto and Titanium Man 06. Letting Go 07. Venus and Mars – Reprise 08. Spirits Of Ancient Egypt 09. Medicine Jar 10. Call Me Back Again 11. Listen To What The Man Said 12. Treat Her Gently – Lonely Old People 13. Crossroads



CD 2 – Bonus Audio

Junior’s Farm 02. Sally 03. Walking In The Park With Eloise 04. Bridge On The River Suite 05. My Carnival 06. Going To New Orleans (My Carnival) 07. Hey Diddle [Ernie Winfrey Mix] 08. Let’s Love 09. Soily [from One Hand Clapping] 10. Baby Face [from One Hand Clapping] 11. Lunch Box/Odd Sox 12. 4th Of July 13. Rock Show [Old Version] 14. Letting Go [Single Edit]

DVD – Bonus Film

Recording My Carnival 02. Bon Voyageur 03. Wings At Elstree 04. Venus and Mars TV Ad

At the Speed of Sound

CD 1 – Remastered Album

Let ‘Em In 02. The Note You Never Wrote 03. She’s My Baby 04. Beware My Love 05. Wino Junko 06. Silly Love Songs 07. Cook Of The House 08. Time To Hide 09. Must Do Something About It 10. San Ferry Anne 11. Warm And Beautiful

CD 2 – Bonus Audio

Silly Love Songs [Demo] 02. She’s My Baby [Demo] 03. Message To Joe 04. Beware My Love [John Bonham Version] 05. Must Do Something About It [Paul’s Version] 06. Let ‘Em In [Demo] 07. Warm And Beautiful [Instrumental Demo]

DVD – Bonus Film