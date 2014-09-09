EXCLUSIVE: Stream the new album by Train

Train are following up 2012's California 37 with Bulletproof Picasso, which is out in the UK on Monday. In the meantime, we have an exclusive stream of the whole album.

The album follows July’s Angel In Blue Jeans single, the video for which featured actor Danny Trejo in his role as the vengeful anti-hero star of Machete and Machete Kills.

The new album also includes tracks like Cadillac, Cadillac, Just A Memory, Give It All and The Bridge. “I’ve always wanted to emotionally connect with people through the songs,” says frontman Pat Monahan. “But I also want to get into people’s lives with this album. We’re very excited about Bulletproof Picasso and we’re looking forward to performing some of the new songs for all our fans.”

Bulletproof Picasso is out on September 15. You can hear the whole album below.