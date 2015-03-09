Exclusive: Stream 'Rivals' by Coal Chamber

On May 25, Coal Chamber will release ‘Rivals’, their first album in over 13 years.

Recorded at Audiohammer Studio in Florida with producer Mark Lewis at the helm, here’s your chance to listen to the album’s title track ahead of its release on May 25.

The band will tour the UK later in the spring. Support comes from Soil, American Head Charge and Dope. Catch them at the following venues:

May 20: Leeds Stylus May 21: Norwich The LCR UEA May 22: Warwick Uni Copper Rooms May 23: Nottingham Rock City May 24: Glasgow o2 ABC May 26: Bristol Motion May 27: Exeter Lemon Grove May 28: Brighton Concorde 2 May 29: Wolverhampton Wulfrun May 30: Manchester The Ritz May 31: London Koko

For tickets, click here.

Rivals will be released on May 25 through Napalm Records.