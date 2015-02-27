Exclusive: Stream Fathoms’ ‘Lives Lived’ in full

Brighton quintet Fathoms have made their forthcoming album, ‘Lives Lived’ available to stream in full via Metal Hammer before its release on March 2.

The album was recorded by Ben Humphreys (You Me At Six, Architects and Enter Shikari) at Reading’s Outhouse Studios.

Says vocalist Max Campbell: “Our debut album Lives Lived is finally out on Monday and we could not be more stoked for Metal Hammer to have the exclusive stream of it for you guys!

“The title relates to the themes throughout the record: the loss of loved ones, hometown angst, heartbreak and becoming a person that you don’t want to be. Each experience, positive and negative, change and shape you as a person though, and looking back at the past, you realise you’ve lived more than a few lives. We’re all tremendously proud of this album and have put everything we have into it. Check it out and come party at a show with us!”

Check it out below.

Lives Lived will be released on March 2 through Ghost Music/Artery Recordings. The band are currently on tour with Attila. For full dates, see Attila’s Facebook page.