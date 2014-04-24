EXCLUSIVE: sinister new video from The Brew

Grimsby's foremost exponents of crunching heavy rock, The Brew, have released the video for their new single, ‘Skip’.

Skip is taken from the band’s latest album, Control, which is out now on Jazzhaus Records. The video is a spooky affair featuring a nice young lady, but we’re not going to say any more for fear of revealing a twist in the story.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWMS8MUOi4U)

The Brew were formed in 2004, and broke big in Europe after the release of the debut album The Joker in 2008. This year they’re be shaking the continent again with main stage appearances at Poland’s Przystanek Woodstock (alongside Volbeat, Skid Row, Skindred and Accept) and at Germany’s Classic Rocknacht, where they’ll be sharing portakabins with both the main Joes, Bonamassa and Satriani.

The Brew hit the road for a UK tour in May.

Thu 1st - Manchester - Academy 3

Fri 2nd - London - 100 Club

Sat 3rd - Hartlepool - The Belle Vue Club

Sun 4th - Newcastle - Cluny 2

Wed 7th - Bilston - Robin 2

Thu 8th - Chesterfield - Real Time Live

Fri 9th - Edinburgh -Bannermans

Sat 10th - Ballymena - The Diamond Rock Club

Mon 12th - Oxford - Bullingdon

Tue 13th - Cardiff - The Globe

Wed 14th - Southampton - The Brook

Fri 16th - Doncaster - Dome

Sun 18th - Cockermouth - Saints Rooms