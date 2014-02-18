EXCLUSIVE: Radkey Release Faith No More Cover

Bloody brilliant Missouri garage punks Radkey have released their cover of Faith No More classic, Digging The Grave!

The track, a b-side to the trio’s doomy recent single, Feed My Brain, was recorded in Westend Studios, Kansas City with Justin Mantooth, and mixed by Arctic Monkeys producer Ross Orton. Although don’t let that last bit put you off, they’re really fucking good (LOLZ).

“Digging the Grave is one of our favorite Faith No More songs,” says bassist Isaiah Radke. “It rocks really hard so it pretty much called to us. We’ve been playing it for years, so we thought that now was the perfecttime to record our version of it.”

Catch the band on the following dates:

FEBRUARY

23rd – London, Sebright Arms (SOLD OUT)

24th – Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

25th – Nottingham, Rock City

26th – Leeds, Cockpit

28th – Glasgow, King Tuts

MARCH

1st – Newcastle, The Cluny

3rd – Manchester, Night And Day

4th – Bristol, Louisiana

5th – London, 100 Club

Grab tickets here.