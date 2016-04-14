Exclusive Prog Releases For Record Store Day 2016

Now in its ninth year, Record Store Day is not just a chance to celebrate our magnificent independent record shops, but it’s also a chance to get your hands on some exclusive releases. But be quick, because these records won’t hang around for long!

This year, the national event takes place on Saturday April 16 and here’s a selection of the proggiest releases you could find at your local store.

All releases are correct at time of press but please check stock before travelling as not every record shop will be stocking the full range.

7” SINGLES

THE ANCHORESS: POPULAR (KSCOPE)

Taken from the debut album Confessions Of A Romance Novelist, Popular celebrates musician Catherine Anne Davis’ quirky blend of prog-pop.

DAVID BOWIE: TVC15 (RHINO)

Vinyl picture disc released to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Station To Station.

BILLY COBHAM: STRATUS (PART 1) (RHINO)

Highly collectable replica of the original 1973 Stratus single, which the Mahavishnu Orchestra drummer recorded with bandmate Jan Hammer.

FOCUS: HOCUS POCUS (MUSIC ON VINYL)

Yellow vinyl reissue of one of the Dutch band’s best-known singles. Originally released in 1971, this release includes both the US and European versions of the track.

GOBLIN: SUSPIRIA/BLIND CONCERT (AMS)

Purple vinyl release of one of Goblin’s best known title tracks with an exclusive poster featuring the original movie’s artwork.

GUY GARVEY: UNWIND (POLYDOR)

The second single taken from the Elbow frontman’s debut solo album Courting The Squall.

HAWKWIND: HASSAN I SAHBA/DAMNATION ALLEY PART 2 (ATOMHENGE)

Remastered clear vinyl version of this very rare Italian single from 1977 with picture sleeve replicated from the original edition.

BERT JANSCH: BLACK BIRDS OF BRITTANY (EARTH RECORDINGS)

Originally released as a split single with Shirley Collins in 1979, this exclusive and very limited edition reissue of Black Birds… also includes the previously unreleased Cuckoo.

JEAN-MICHEL JARRE: EXIT (RCA)

Teaser single taken from the musician’s forthcoming album Electronica V.2, which is officially out on May 6.

MICK KARN: THE JUMP (INVISIBLE HANDS MUSIC)

Released for the first time as a single, this is the opening track from the late Japan bassist’s 2004 album More Better Different.

MERCURY REV/LOST HORIZONS: RAINY DAY RECORD/LIFE INSIDE A PARADOX (BELLA UNION)

Silver double A-side single split between the final track from Mercury Rev’s current album The Light in You and a taster from former Cocteau Twin Simon Raymonde’s new musical outlet.

THE MOVE: SOMETHING ELSE FROM THE MOVE (ESOTERIC)

Originally recorded at the Marquee Club, this extended play 7” has been remastered from the first generation tapes from the rare Live Mono EP.

MIKE OLDFIELD: NUCLEAR (UMC)

Very limited edition picture disc featuring the lead track from 2014’s Man On The Rocks.

MUSE: REAPERS (WARNER BROS)

Picture disc containing the studio and live versions of this track from last year’s Drones. Comes with a free fold-your-own paper drone!

PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING: THE OTHER SIDE (TEST CARD RECORDINGS)

Picture disc of the live favourite from The Race For Space backed with a six-minute reworking by electronic musician Datassette.

FRANK ZAPPA: JOE’S GARAGE (UMC)

Limited edition picture disc of the singles Joe’s Garage and Central Scrutinizer, taken from one of Zappa’s most iconic albums.

FRANK ZAPPA: MY GUITAR/DOG BREATH (UMC)

Previously unreleased versions remastered from the original 1969 mono mix reels and issued exclusively on green marble-effect vinyl.

12” SINGLES

CAVERN OF ANTI-MATTER: VOID VERSIONS (DUOPHONIC)

Two new kosmische tracks from Stereolab’s Tim Gane and co, released on clear vinyl.

ALBUMS

LOREN AUERBACH WITH BERT JANSCH: COLOURS ARE FADING FAST (EARTH RECORDINGS)

This bound triple LP contains both remastered official albums by Jansch’s future wife alongside one disc of previously unheard material.

CARLTON MELTON: AGROUND (AGITATED)

Limited edition transparent green vinyl from psych-rock crossover band.

CHRISTOPHER LEE: CHARLEMAGNE : BY THE SWORD & THE CROSS (CHARLEMAGNE)/CHARLEMAGNE: THE OMENS OF DEATH (CHARLEMAGNE)

The late actor surprised the music world when he released these two conceptual albums about the Roman Emperor Charlemagne. For the first time, Lee’s symphonic metal epics are being released on coloured vinyl – both are strictly limited to 500 copies each.

DAVID BOWIE: THE MAN WHO SOLD THE WORLD (RHINO)

Bowie’s third album, remastered and reissued on 12” vinyl picture disc with artwork from the original German release. Also features the prog-friendly Width Of A Circle and Saviour Machine.

BRAM STOKER - HEAVY ROCK SPECTACULAR (TALKING ELEPHANT)

Eight-track, vinyl re-pressing of the classic 1972 album from these Hammond organ fans.

EMERSON LAKE AND PALMER: LIVE IN SWITZERLAND 1997 (ROCK CLASSICS)

Timely double vinyl release of the band’s 1997 concert as part of the Montreux Jazz Festival.

FABIO FABOR/ARMANDO SCIASCIA: INFINI (THE ROUNDTABLE)

Remastered from the extremely rare 1972 Musique Pour L’Image release, this vinyl also includes four bonus tracks from the original Infini sessions.

FLAMING LIPS: LIGHTNING STRIKES THE POSTMAN (WARNER BROS)

Very special 13-track CD with Wayne Coyne-illustrated comic that offers an alternative mix of the band’s 1995 album Clouds Taste Metallic.

GOBLIN: LA VIA DELLA DROGA (THE HEROIN BUSTERS) (AMS)

Available on white vinyl for the first time ever, this soundtrack contains previously unreleased material, new artwork and a poster.

GRATEFUL DEAD: CAPITOL THEATRE 4/25/77 - PASSAIC, NJ (RHINO)

Four LP box set of live performances, which includes material from Terrapin Station.

JETHRO TULL: TOO OLD TO ROCK ‘N’ ROLL: TOO YOUNG TO DIE (RCA)

Steven Wilson-mixed 12” vinyl edition to celebrate the 40th anniversary Tull’s concept album.

JETHRO TULL WITH THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: A CLASSIC CASE (LET THEM EAT VINYL)

Re-released on vinyl, this is Ian Anderson et al’s 1985 re-imagining of Jethro Tull’s back catalogue, performed with the LSO.

CLINT MANSELL & KRONOS QUARTET: REQUIEM FOR A DREAM OST (NONESUCH)

Double vinyl repressing of the original soundtrack for Darren Aronofsky’s bleak art house film Requiem For A Dream, as recommended by Mogwai in this month’s Prog.

THE ORB: ADVENTURES BEYOND THE ULTRAWORLD (UMC)

Remastered 4LP package from the Pink Floyd remixers’ progressive house debut.

PSYCHIC TV: FISHSCALES FALLING: A SMORGASBORD OV DELIGHTS - MIXTAPE VOLUME 1 (SWEET NOTHING /CARGO)

Exclusive compilation of live recordings, demos and new material from 2003 onwards, available on limited edition white and transparent yellow vinyl. Also available on clear vinyl for Record Store Day, The Ballad Of Genesis & Lady Jaye - the soundtrack to Genesis Breyer P-Orridge’s controversial pandrogyne project with late partner Lady Jayne.

ANDY SUMMERS: METAL DOG (ANDY SUMMERS MUSIC/CARGO)

Limited vinyl run of the current release from the former Police guitarist and Robert Fripp collaborator.

TODD RUNDGREN AND UTOPIA: DISCO JETS (ESOTERIC)

Vinyl reissue of this rare 1976 instrumental recording, lovingly remastered from the original tapes. Also includes a version of the Star Trek theme!

WISHBONE ASH: BONAFIDE (TALKING ELEPHANT)

The ‘Ash’s 2002 album released for the first time on vinyl, also includes Changing Tracks.