EXCLUSIVE: Like A Storm stream new album Awaken The Fire

Next Monday (16th March) the New Zealand hard rock trio Like A Storm are releasing their new album Awaken The Fire – but we’re streaming it right now!

They’re playing London this Sunday supporting Black Veil Brides before heading out across Europe with them for the rest of the month – plus two dates supporting Steel Panther.

Awaken The Fire is one of the first releases on Century Media’s new imprint Another Century. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklist:

Chaos 2. Love The Way You Hate Me 3. Wish You Hell 4. Break Free 5. Never Surrender 6. Become The Enemy 7. Southern Skies 8. Six Feet Under 9. Gangster’s Paradise (Coolio cover version) 10. Ordinary 11. Nothing Remains (Nihil Reliquum)

Playing with big guns like BvB and Steel Panther must mean the band love the more glam side of metal, right? Well, not quite. Here’s some of their favourite tracks:

**Bring Me The Horizon – Empire **Chris: “Such an awesome riff and groove in this song, it’s just so heavy when it kicks in. I listen to this song if I need to get the blood pumping before a show and it always gets me so amped up.”

**Alter Bridge – Bleed It Dry **Kent: “We’ve been lucky enough to tour with Alter Bridge three times, it’s so awesome to have one of your favourite bands also be your mates too. Bleed It Dry just comes in slamming off the top, and the layered riff is sick. I love the drums in the verse and the lyrics are great.”

**Dimmu Borgir – Dimmu Borgir **Matt: “This song is the most epic piece of music that I have ever heard. Super heavy black metal, combined with a live orchestra and choir… Nothing gets me pumped for a show like Dimmu Borgir!”