We've got first dibs on the new video from the DIY alt metallers Idiom, and the song is catchy as hell. Recorded on the road last summer at Download and NASS festivals, it's a little taster of how fun these dudes are on stage.

And if you’re digging this, go and pick up the latest issue of Metal Hammer in WHSmith for a FREE Idiom EP. There’s only a few days left though, so run like the wind!