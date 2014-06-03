EXCLUSIVE: Benighted – Spit

Who doesn't want some grinding brutality on a Tuesday afternoon? Check out this brand new video from Benighted taken from their latest album.

Spit

Featuring Niklas Kvarforth from black metal outfit Shining, Benighted have created one gargantuan slab of deathgrind to crumble your pathetic eardrums into dust.

Hailing from Saint-Étienne, France, Benighted have been causing a sinister stir in the metal world since their 2011 LP Asylum Cave – a concept album based around one man’s obsession with Josef Fritzl. And new album Carnivore Sublime is a no less evil or brutal offering.

