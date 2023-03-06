Ex-Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger was asked to sing Celine Dion's Titanic ballad in the style of Led Zeppelin and she did not hold back

Is former Pussycat Dolls leader Nicole Scherzinger covering Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, aka That Song from Titanic, in the style of Led Zeppelin on primetime TV a sign that Rock Is Dead? Or an indication that Rock Is Back?

Frankly, we're not sure.

The back story here is that Scherzinger - described as an 'American singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and television personality' on her Wikipedia page - was one of the featured guests on US entertainment show That's My Jam recently, and was therefore contractually obliged to participate in a segment called the Wheel of Musical Impressions, where fate presumably throws up some wacky and previously unimaginable 'SONG in the style of MUSICAL ARTIST' combination which plucky guests must then gamely attempt to sing.

Forgive us, we're new here, learning as we go.

For those equally ignorant of this prime-time cultural power house, the 'About That's My Jam' blurb on YouTube reads: 'Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.'

Right, so now you know.

Anyways, let's just say Ms Scherzinger did not hold back.



Watch the footage below, complete with Very Genuine Emotions from fellow guests or contestants or whoever the other people onstage with Fallon and Scherzinger are.

So, yeah, that happened.

Better than Celine Dion covering AC/DC? Not for us to say.

You can watch the Season 2 premiere of That's My Jam on March 7, apparently.