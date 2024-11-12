Ex-Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno’s cause of death revealed

The family of Paul Di’Anno have revealed how the former Iron Maiden singer died last month.

Di’Anno, real name Paul Andrews, passed away at his home in Salisbury on October 21, aged 66. His sisters Cheryl and Michelle have confirmed via social media that he died because of “a tear in the sac around the heart”, which caused his heart to stop.

The post describes Di’Anno’s death as “instantaneous and hopefully painless”.

It reads in full: “Dear fans and friends, we have received permission from Paul’s family to bring you the news of Paul’s cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received. His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: ‘Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.’ Paul’s death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace.

“This weekend, an In Memoriam show was held at Underworld Camden, where many of Paul’s fans, friends, colleagues and family members came. With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend.”

Di’Anno sang for Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981 and appeared on their first two studio albums: Iron Maiden (1980) and Killers (1981). The band’s bassist and co-founder Steve Harris paid tribute to the frontman shortly after his death, saying the pair had recently been in contact. “He will be missed by us all,” he wrote. “Rest in peace mate.”

Bruce Dickinson, who joined Maiden after Di’Anno’s dismissal, offered heartfelt words about the singer during a recent concert in St Paul, Minnesota. He called Di’Anno “instrumental” in the band’s development and a “groundbreaking” figure. “[He had] an amazing voice,” he added. “Devoted to rock’n’roll right up till the last minute of his life.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors