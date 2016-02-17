Ex Europe man Marcello reveals album plans

Former Europe guitarist Kee Marcello has signed a deal with Frontiers Music Srl.

His last release with Europe was 1991’s Prisoners In Paradise – and Marcello says he’ll continue where that album left off, and draw upon demos he recorded with Joey Tempest and co between 1989-1990 under the Le Baron Boys banner.

Marcello says: “I’m really excited about this album. I’m making a new departure from the Le Baron Boys era, bringing it into the future.

“I’ve always felt that there was something magic about the material that Sony mysteriously refused to release on Prisoners In Paradise – and now the time has come to put things right. It’s time to complete my unfinished symphony. This is the album that Europe never managed to record after Prisoners In Paradise.”

The guitarist reports the material will have a “familiar ring” for fans of music from that era, and adds: “I’ve recorded two previously unreleased Le Baron Boys tracks on the album. With one foot in the past and one in the present I think this album will raise a lot of eyebrows.”

Marcello replaced John Norum in Europe in 1986 but when the Swedish outfit reformed in 2003, the band floated the idea of including both guitarists in the lineup – something Marcello refused.

He’s expected to release the album this autumn and is making plans for a European tour. Further details will be revealed in due course.

Marcello: I was right to refuse Europe reunion