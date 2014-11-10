Evil Scarecrow drop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're joined by the galatic hunters Evil Scarecrow to talk all about their new album.

We’ll also be listening to the debut album from Hammerfall and a ton of kick-ass music from Killing Joke, Tool, Epica, Burgerkill, Faith No More and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

And we talk about the news that Aaron Lewis from Staind forgot the lyrics to the American national anthem on national TV. Which is gonna be tough to live down…

But it got us thinking – what’s the hardest thing you’ve had to live down over the years?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.