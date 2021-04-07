Evanescence’s Amy Lee wants to follow The Bitter Truth by scoring a nature documentary

Evanescence leader Amy Lee has revealed a (previously) secret ambition in the new issue of Metal Hammer... she wants to write a musical score for a nature documentary.

As the band celebrate the UK Top 5 success of The Bitter Truth, their first album of original material in almost a decade, vocalist Lee says she‘d like to challenge herself with a creative left turn.

“I’ve always thought it would be fun to be a part of creating the score to a great nature documentary, like Planet Earth, one of those amazing David Attenborough ones, underwater particularly,” she says. “Every time I watch something like that I think, ‘God, it’d be fun to work on the score for that!’”

Lee also recently spoke to Alternative Press about her former record label attempting to coerce her into reshaping her band as ‘the female Linkin Park’.

‘The original fight was that the label wanted us to hold auditions and bring somebody into the band full-time to sing on most of the songs and… try to be the female Linkin Park,” she recalls. “And I was, like, 'I'll think about it’, for, like, an hour, and then we called them back, and I was, like, 'We can't do that. It's not gonna happen. I'd rather start over. It's just not who we are. And I don't want that’.”

Lee tells Metal Hammer that she no longer feels the need to try to mould her band to fit anyone else’s preconceptions of what Evanescence should be.

“Creating a new situation for ourselves on multiple levels behind the scenes has absolutely empowered me and pushed me into a much more positive headspace when it comes to making Evanescence music in particular,” she says, “because it once again feels like an open creative space where i can do anything. And i know what i’m doing, not that it needs to be one thing or another to please somebody else.”

