Evanescence’s Amy Lee: “I’d do anything to work with Tim Burton”

Evanescence’s Amy Lee has revealed that she harbours a dream of working with Tim Burton.

Speaking exclusively in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab), the singer revealed her love of the goth-adjacent director behind 1989’s Batman and its sequel Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands and Sleepy Hoillow, and the producer of A Nightmare Before Christmas.

“I’d do anything to work with Tim Burton,” Amy tells Hammer. “I love him, but I’ve never been able to meet him. I got to meet [frequent Burton musical collaborator] Danny Elfman – he had me come over to his house. I wanted to learn more about Danny’s process!

“I would love to meet Tim Burton, but there would have to be a reason, there would need to be the right project, the right film. That would be a moment where you could just print up the tombstone. It’s his contrast; everything is like a cartoon, the colours are like a dream of life, like a painting that’s come to life.

“But, in addition, there is this part that is grief, or pain, or something really messed up that seems to come from a child’s perspective. Which, having been through grief as a child [Amy’s younger sister died at the age of three], I really relate to.”

In the same interview, Amy reveals that she didn’t think Evanescence’s breakthrough hit Bring Me To Life stood out when it was written and recorded.

“I thought it was great… but I didn’t think it was any better than any of the other songs on the album [2003 debut Fallen],” she says. “I guess that’s why people can’t replicate a hit, it’s not a mathematical formula! That song just connected with people.”

Evanescence’s UK tour begins in London on November 14, with Within Temptation also on the bill.

