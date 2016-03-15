Europe confirm Final Countdown 30th anniversary tour

Europe have announced a run of show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album The Final Countdown.

The record was released in 1986 and spawned the smash hit single of the same name. Europe will play the album in its entirety on the tour, which includes an appearance at the Roundhouse in London on November 12.

Frontman Joey Tempest says: “With a catalogue of songs as big as ours, it is hard to devote so much of the setlist to one album. But this anniversary is special and we want to give the fans what they have asked for.

“The whole band is proud and excited to play the whole album from start to finish, especially as this, our third album, made it possible for us to fulfil our dream to become an international touring band.

“To make it extra special we will try and play songs from War Of Kings and other albums we haven’t played before and at the same time we want to design a show that will be majestic and memorable for all of us.”

Europe were awarded The Comeback prize at last year’s Classic Rock Awards in recognition of latest album War Of Kings.

Tickets for the tour go on sale via LiveNation from 9am March 18.

EUROPE THE FINAL COUNTDOWN TOUR 2016

Nov 08: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Nov 10: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 11: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 12: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 14: Utrecht Muzikzentrum Vredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 15: Paris L’Olympia, France

Nov 16: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 17: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland

Nov 19: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 20: Milan Alcatraz, Italy