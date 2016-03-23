Eric Clapton Auschwitz movie set for release

A documentary movie about the Auschwitz concentration camp, featuring a soundtrack by Eric Clapton, will be released in May.

Three Days In Auschwitz is director Phillipe Mora’s personal exploration of the Nazi death camp and its lasting impact. His mother would have been sent there, almost certainly to die, if she’d been processed by Nazi officials one day earlier, while many of his father’s family were murdered during the Holocaust of the Second World War.

Mora has visited the scene three times between 2010 and 2014, in an attempt to understand and commemorate what happened there.

He describes the movie as “a unique and trusting collaboration between old friends” and adds: “I was blown away by Eric’s score for the film, which combined the tragedy of the events with a celebration of life. He created music with great dignity and emotional power.

“In my opinion, this is one for the ages.”

Three Days In Auschwitz, which was premiered at the New Horizons Film Festival last year, will be released on May 9 via Screenbound Pictures. It’s available for pre-order now. Clapton releases his 22nd album I Still Do on May 20.