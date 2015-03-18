Trending

Clapton details 70th birthday set

By News  

Forever Man collection ties in with shows in London and New York

null

Eric Clapton will celebrate his 70th birthday with the release of three-disc collection Forever Man, he’s confirmed.

The 51-track title features material from 1989 onwards, with discs focusing on his studio, live and classic blues work.

Slowhand plays London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 23 after shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 1 and 2.

He hasn’t confirmed whether he’s planning to end his touring career after those shows, although in 2014 he reported: “Next year I might do a couple of shows and say, ‘Folks, that’s it – I’m off.’ Then I’ll see what I make of that, whether I’m content to just go into the studio now and then and play at home for the family.”

Clapton will be inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame on May 7. Forever Man is expected in the UK on May 11 via Reprise.

Tracklist

Disc 1: Studio

  1. Gotta Get Over

  2. I’ve Got A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart

  3. Run Back To Your Side

  4. Tears In Heaven

  5. Call Me The Breeze

  6. Forever Man

  7. Believe In Life

  8. Bad Love

  9. My Father’s Eyes

  10. Anyway The Wind Blows – with J.J. Cale

  11. Travelin’ Alone

  12. Change The World

  13. Behind The Mask

  14. It’s In The Way That You Use It

  15. Pretending

  16. Riding With The King – with B.B. King

  17. Circus

  18. Revolution

Disc 2: Live

  1. Badge

  2. Sunshine Of Your Love

  3. White Room

  4. Wonderful Tonight

  5. Worried Life Blues

  6. Cocaine

  7. Layla (Unplugged)

  8. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down & Out (Unplugged)

  9. Walkin’ Blues (Unplugged)

  10. Them Changes – with Steve Winwood

  11. Presence Of The Lord – with Steve Winwood

  12. Hoochie Coochie Man

  13. Goin’ Down Slow

  14. Over The Rainbow

Disc 3: Blues

  1. Before You Accuse Me

  2. Last Fair Deal Gone Down

  3. Hold On, I’m Comin’ – with B.B. King

  4. Terraplane Blues

  5. It Hurts Me Too

  6. Little Queen Of Spades

  7. Third Degree

  8. Motherless Child

  9. Sportin’ Life Blues – with J.J. Cale

  10. Ramblin’ On My Mind

  11. Stop Breakin’ Down Blues

  12. Everybody Oughta Make A Change

  13. Sweet Home Chicago

  14. If I Had Possession Over Judgement Day

  15. Hard Times Blues

  16. Got You On My mind

  17. I’m Tore Down

  18. Milkcow’s Calf Blues

  19. Key To The Highway – with B.B. King