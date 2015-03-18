Clapton details 70th birthday set

Eric Clapton will celebrate his 70th birthday with the release of three-disc collection Forever Man, he’s confirmed.

The 51-track title features material from 1989 onwards, with discs focusing on his studio, live and classic blues work.

Slowhand plays London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 23 after shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 1 and 2.

He hasn’t confirmed whether he’s planning to end his touring career after those shows, although in 2014 he reported: “Next year I might do a couple of shows and say, ‘Folks, that’s it – I’m off.’ Then I’ll see what I make of that, whether I’m content to just go into the studio now and then and play at home for the family.”

Clapton will be inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame on May 7. Forever Man is expected in the UK on May 11 via Reprise.

Tracklist

Disc 1: Studio

Gotta Get Over I’ve Got A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart Run Back To Your Side Tears In Heaven Call Me The Breeze Forever Man Believe In Life Bad Love My Father’s Eyes Anyway The Wind Blows – with J.J. Cale Travelin’ Alone Change The World Behind The Mask It’s In The Way That You Use It Pretending Riding With The King – with B.B. King Circus Revolution

Disc 2: Live

Badge Sunshine Of Your Love White Room Wonderful Tonight Worried Life Blues Cocaine Layla (Unplugged) Nobody Knows You When You’re Down & Out (Unplugged) Walkin’ Blues (Unplugged) Them Changes – with Steve Winwood Presence Of The Lord – with Steve Winwood Hoochie Coochie Man Goin’ Down Slow Over The Rainbow

Disc 3: Blues