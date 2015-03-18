Clapton details 70th birthday set

Eric Clapton will celebrate his 70th birthday with the release of three-disc collection Forever Man, he’s confirmed.
The 51-track title features material from 1989 onwards, with discs focusing on his studio, live and classic blues work.
Slowhand plays London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 23 after shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 1 and 2.
He hasn’t confirmed whether he’s planning to end his touring career after those shows, although in 2014 he reported: “Next year I might do a couple of shows and say, ‘Folks, that’s it – I’m off.’ Then I’ll see what I make of that, whether I’m content to just go into the studio now and then and play at home for the family.”
Clapton will be inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame on May 7. Forever Man is expected in the UK on May 11 via Reprise.
Tracklist
Disc 1: Studio
Gotta Get Over
I’ve Got A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart
Run Back To Your Side
Tears In Heaven
Call Me The Breeze
Forever Man
Believe In Life
Bad Love
My Father’s Eyes
Anyway The Wind Blows – with J.J. Cale
Travelin’ Alone
Change The World
Behind The Mask
It’s In The Way That You Use It
Pretending
Riding With The King – with B.B. King
Circus
Revolution
Disc 2: Live
Badge
Sunshine Of Your Love
White Room
Wonderful Tonight
Worried Life Blues
Cocaine
Layla (Unplugged)
Nobody Knows You When You’re Down & Out (Unplugged)
Walkin’ Blues (Unplugged)
Them Changes – with Steve Winwood
Presence Of The Lord – with Steve Winwood
Hoochie Coochie Man
Goin’ Down Slow
Over The Rainbow
Disc 3: Blues
Before You Accuse Me
Last Fair Deal Gone Down
Hold On, I’m Comin’ – with B.B. King
Terraplane Blues
It Hurts Me Too
Little Queen Of Spades
Third Degree
Motherless Child
Sportin’ Life Blues – with J.J. Cale
Ramblin’ On My Mind
Stop Breakin’ Down Blues
Everybody Oughta Make A Change
Sweet Home Chicago
If I Had Possession Over Judgement Day
Hard Times Blues
Got You On My mind
I’m Tore Down
Milkcow’s Calf Blues
Key To The Highway – with B.B. King