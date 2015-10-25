Enter Shikari Rou on band's drum & bass roots

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds says the influence of his father and guitarist Rory Clewlow’s big brother sowed the seed of their collaboration with drum & bass label Hospital Records.

The Mindsweep: Hospitalised is released on October 30 and sees every track on their record The Mindsweep re-imagined by artists and producers from the Hospital roster. They previously made Reso’s version of Anaesthetist available to stream.

The first two parts of a conversation between Reynolds and Hospital boss Chris Goss have been released and the vocalist explains where his long-held love of dance music came from.

Reynolds says: “Rory, our guitarist, his elder brother is a drum & bass DJ so every time I was round his house we were at the decks listening and slowly getting and education. I grew up with a lot of Motown and Northern stuff because my dad used to DJ that, and the early Hospital Records stuff is very orientated around that.”

On how they decided which artist should be asked to remix which song, Reynolds says: “Rory and I got together and tried to listen to the album and imagine it from the different perspectives. There was a few that really stood out straight away, like the Keeno one and the Reso one. We thought, ‘This is really ideal.’”

Enter Shikari head out on a UK tour early next year, starting in Glasgow on February 18.

THE MINDSWEEP: HOSPITALISED TRACKLIST