Ensiferum add Netta Skog to lineup

Ensiferum keyboard player Emmi Silvennoinen has left the band and been replaced by Netta Skog.

The Finnish folk metal outfit announced the change in a Facebook post, with Silvennoinen saying she is stepping down for family reasons.

Electric accordion player Skog is now onboard as a permanent member after a year as a touring musician.

Silvennoinen says: “Many of you have probably noticed that during the last year I have missed lots of gigs and now it’s time to put an end to all rumours.

“For family reasons, I have to step aside from Ensiferum. It’s been an amazing nine years. I have learned and seen so much all over the world. This decision was not made lightly.

“But every cloud has its silver lining and I couldn’t be any happier that my dear friend Netta will take my place in the band. I want to thank our fans around the world, everyone I met on the road and of course the guys in the band. There is no bad blood between us and I will always remain a part of the Ensiferum family.”

Skog adds: “With joy and respect, I hop in my lovely friend Emmi’s shoes. I’ve had time of my life during the last year with the Ensiferum guys and I’m thrilled about the upcoming tours, composing new material and all awesomeness that future will bring.”

Ensiferum released their sixth album One Man Army in 2015. The band have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Apr 01: Lichtenfels Ragnarok Festival, Germany

Apr 02: Rotterdam Maasilo, Netherlands

Apr 03: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Apr 04: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 05: Esch Sur Alzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Apr 06: Hannover Musikzentrum

Apr 07: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Apr 08: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Apr 09: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Apr 10: Budapest Barba Negra club, Hungary

Apr 12: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Apr 13: Sofia Mixtape 5 Club, Bulgaria

Apr 14: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Apr 15: Zagreb Vintage, Croatia

Apr 16: Burglengenfield VAZ Pfarrheim, Germany

Apr 17: Solothurn Kulturfabrik Kofmehl, Switzerland

Apr 18: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Apr 19: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Apr 20: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Apr 21: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Apr 30: Kopervik Karmoygeddon, Norway

Jun 10: St Goarshausen Rockfels, Germany

Jul 09: Ballenstedt Rockharz Open Air, Germany

Jul 23: Mexico City Hell & Heaven Fest, Mexico

Jul 29: Kiev Carpathian Alliance, Ukraine

Aug 06: St Maurice De Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Aug 11: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 25: Zyrakow Czad Festival, Poland