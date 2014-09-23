Engraved Disillusion drop fiery promo

English melodic metal outfit Engraved Disillusion have released a promo for the track Embrace The Flames.

It’s lifted from upcoming album The Eternal Rest, the follow-up to 2011’s Embers Of Existence. It will be released on October 31 and features new frontman Matthew William Mead and bassist Aaron Preston.

Guitarist Toby Stewart says: “When we started writing the album, we made sure to write exactly what we wanted to do even if it took us in some different directions to our other releases.

“We felt a bit tired of bands having to make the music people expected them to when they’re capable of a lot more. The initial word we had in our heads when writing this album was ‘epic.’ We wanted a huge melodic sound and we feel the songwriting has gone up another level.

“We’ve achieved exactly what we wanted to on this album.”

The video was shot at RAF Culmhead, Somerset and was directed by Marianne Harris, who has previously worked with bands including Slipknot, Bullet For My Valentine and The Darkness.

Embrace The Flames will be available to download on October 3

The Eternal Rest tracklist