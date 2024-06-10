"I'd love to have her...you never know": Emily Eavis dreams of Kate Bush headlining Glastonbury Festival

Emily Eavis says her dream festival headliner for Glastonbury Festival is Kate Bush.

During a recent appearance on the BBC’s Sidetracked podcast to discuss this year's upcoming event, festival organiser Eavis was questioned by hosts Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw on who her dream booking would be.

In response, she says: "Do you know who I would like to get who haven’t had… Is Kate Bush. I’d love to have her. I’ve put it out there that I’d love to have her.I hope one day."

Unfortunately for Eavis, such a scenario is unlikely to happen, considering Kate Bush has only ever hit the stage for two official tours across her entire career - firstly in 1979 for the Tour of Life, followed by Before The Dawn, her 2014 residency at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

In spite of this, Eavis remains optimistic and adds: "But you never know I mean Elton was a pipe dream and it happened.

"But I think you’ve also got to create these new headliners like Dua Lipa. We’re creating this moment for her and that’s really as exciting as anything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the organiser revealed that Glastonbury Festival will most likely be taking a year off in 2026, stating: "We are due a fallow year. The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, and it gives the cows a chance to stay out for longer and reclaim their land.”

She continues, “I think it’s important, I think it gives everybody time to just switch off and the public as well. Then you kind of go away for a bit and it feels lovely when you come back. And I think it’s quite good not to be seen to be cashing in.”

Glastonbury Festival will return to Worthy Farm, Somerset this year on June 26-30, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA headlining the Pyramid Stage.

Check out set times and further information now via the Glastonbury Festival App.