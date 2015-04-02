Emerson gig is highlight of Moog tribute

A performance by Keith Emerson’s Three Fates Project will bring the curtain down on a celebration of the life of Dr Robert Moog.

The Moog Concordance event – to mark the 10th anniversary of Moog’s passing – will be held at London’s Barbican Centre from July 8-10 and will also include a performance from The Will Gregory Moog Ensemble, featuring Portishead’s Adrian Utley and composer Graham Fitkin.

Dr Moog unveiled the Moog modular synthesizer more than 50 years ago and it had a massive impact on music and instrument design.

The Three Fates Project show sees Emerson and his band appear alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra. It features Emerson’s Moog solos and is billed as more than just a rock-meets-orchestra performance.

The project’s title is taken from a track from the 1970 debut album of prog rock ensemble Emerson, Lake & Palmer who were a favourite band of Bob Moog and who brought his synthesiser sound to some of the largest live audiences of the 70s.

The show’s co-producer Paul Smith says: “The Moog Concordance events at The Barbican are the first jewels in the crown of what is going to prove a very exciting, year-long UK celebration of Bob Moog’s life and work, and believe me there is plenty more to come and we’ll be announcing more about all this in the coming weeks.

“Of course you really can’t have a proper Moog celebration without including a seriously proper prog gig. So I was absolutely delighted when Keith Emerson kindly agreed to perform, and it looks very much like we’ll be shipping over his original historic tour Moog – the one with rocket launcher – soon.

“Perhaps we should work out somewhere for it to go on public display as I’m sure there are fans who would love to able to see it close up.

“And Mr Rick Wakeman, if you are reading this, we would still really love to have you involved in the year in some manner too if you have time.”

Last year, Emerson recalled how he tried to convince Robert Moog to give him a giant synthesiser for free.

The Will Gregory Moog Ensemble & Charlemagne Palestine play at the event on July 8 while Suicide: A Punk Music Mass takes place on July 9.

For a full breakdown of the event and for tickets, visit the Barbican’s website.