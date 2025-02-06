Elton John and Brandi Carlile have announced they're releasing a collaborative album. Who Believes in Angels? will be released on April 14, and it seems that the recording process wasn't as straightforward as it might have been.

“This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life,” says Elton. "It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future.

“I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career mark two."

The pair have also released a trailer for the album, in which Elton expands on his discomfort.

"I wanted this album to be special, but you can’t guarantee when you go into the studio that something’s going to be special," says the 77-year-old. "Reality is I was exhausted, I had a lot of doubt, and I was a nightmare – angry, I was tired, I was irritable."

"Elton is prone to moments of insecurity, especially where the stakes are high," adds Carlile. "There were times where I thought, ‘Why does he want to do this? Why? Why is he going from Glastonbury to making an album with me?’"

The album was made with the help of Elton's long-term musical partner Bernie Taupin and hotshot producer Andrew Watt, most recently spotted at this year's Grammy Awards picking up the Best Rock Album prize for his work on the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds album.

Other musicians involved in the recording include Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith, bassist Pino Palladino – who's worked with The Who, Nine Inch Nails, Eric Clapton and many more – and former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have also released a lyric video for the album's title track (below). The pair will play a show at the London Palladium on March 26, with fans who pre-order the album able to access a ticket lottery.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile: Who Believes in Angels? tracklist

1. The Rose of Laura Nyro

2. Little Richard’s Bible

3. Swing for the Fences

4. Never Too Late

5. You Without Me

6. Who Believes in Angels?

7. The River Man

8. A Little Light

9. Someone to Belong To

10. When This Old World Is Done With Me