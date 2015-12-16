ELO play Evil Woman on TV

Jeff Lynne’s ELO appeared on US TV show Jimmy Kimmel live this week to perform classic track Evil Woman, from 1975 album Face The Music.

The performance is part of their promotional activities for latest album_ Alone In The Universe_, launched last month.

Mainman Lynne recently discussed his attitude to playing older pieces, saying: “They all become something different as the years go by. Some that I thought are very straightforward aren’t at all. I sing them now and realise what they’re about – usually grim stuff like crap relationships.”

ELO tour the UK and Europe starting in April.