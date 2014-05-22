Electric Boys return to UK

The Electric Boys have announced a seven-date UK tour for September.
The Swedish veterans are hitting the road in support of fifth album Starflight United, which was released last month. They also launched a video for lead track Spaced Out – view it below.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning (Friday).
Tour dates
Sep 19: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Sep 20: Sheffield Corporation
Sep 21: Glasgow Classic Grand
Sep 23: Newcastle Think Tank
Sep 24: Llandudno Labour Club
Sep 25: Workington Carnegie Theatre
Sep 26: London Underworld