Electric Boys return to UK

The Electric Boys have announced a seven-date UK tour for September.

The Swedish veterans are hitting the road in support of fifth album Starflight United, which was released last month. They also launched a video for lead track Spaced Out – view it below.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning (Friday).

Sep 19: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Sep 20: Sheffield Corporation

Sep 21: Glasgow Classic Grand

Sep 23: Newcastle Think Tank

Sep 24: Llandudno Labour Club

Sep 25: Workington Carnegie Theatre

Sep 26: London Underworld

Electric Boys: Spaced Out