Early Prime Day Deal: Get two Echo Dot smart speakers for just $39.99

We’re all gearing up Amazon Prime Day on October 13 and 14, but some deals have already started to roll in which means you can stay ahead of the curve.

Amazon US currently have an offer on their 3rd generation Echo Dot smart speaker in charcoal, which also boasts Alexa support.

If you buy right now, you’ll get two devices for just $39.99 by adding the code DOTPRIME2PK at the checkout, which means you’ll have more flexibility when choosing where to place the speakers.

If you're in the UK, you can't get this particular deal, but you can get your hands on the Echo Dot for £39.99 in a variety of colours – that’s a saving of £10.

So what do you get out of the box? Well, the dinky and discreet Echo Dot has a single 1.6-inch speaker making it ideal for listening to podcasts or for a spot of background music while you’re working from home.

Alexa integration also means the Echo Dot will respond to your voice, whether that’s skipping music tracks, getting the latest weather forecast, news bulletins or catching up with your calendar of events.

The Echo Dot is compatible with a range of streaming services including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Sirius XM, while it’ll also connect with other bluetooth devices allowing you to turn on lights, adjust the room temperature and more.

Want to know more about Amazon Echo devices? Then take a look at our in depth look at the whole range.

Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick up a bargain on everything from smart speakers and headphones, to high-res music streaming subscriptions, vinyl and booze.

Keep your eye on Louder for even more deals over the coming days.

