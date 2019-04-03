Eagles will play the Hotel California album in full at two Las Vegas shows

Eagles have revealed that they’ll play their classic 1976 album Hotel California in full at two special shows in Las Vegas later this year.

The pair of performances will be the band’s only live commitments in North America this year, and they’ve issued a statement giving further details.

Eagles say: “For the first time ever, the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – will perform their iconic album Hotel California in its entirety on their only North American performances of 2019.

“Each concert on September 27 and 28 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will also include an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am PDT on April 12, while American Express card members will be able to get their hands on tickets early, beginning on April 8 at 10am PDT.

There will also be a limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages available, which include seats in the first three rows, accommodation, hospitality events and transport to the shows.

Before their Las Vegas appearances, Eagles will embark on a UK and European tour throughout May and June.

The band released the career-spanning Legacy box set in November last year via Rhino Records.