Eagles add an extra 13 dates to 2018 North American tour

Eagles have announced that they’ve added a further 13 live shows to their 2018 North American tour.

Last month, the group revealed an initial run of dates – and now they’ve added a further 13 due to the “overwhelming response” to those shows.

The majority of the new dates will be without support, with the band playing under the An Evening With The Eagles banner.

Find a full list of tour dates below, with the newly announced shows highlighted in bold.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit and Vince Gill will be joined on the road by Deacon Frey – the son of late Eagles guitarist and vocalist Glenn Frey, who died in January 2016.

Tickets for the 13 new dates will go on general sale from 10am local time on December 11.

Mar 12: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Mar 14: Chicago United Center, IL (An Evening With The Eagles)

Mar 15: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (An Evening With The Eagles)

Mar 19: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO (An Evening With The Eagles)

Mar 23: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN (An Evening With The Eagles)

Mar 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN (An Evening With The Eagles)

Apr 08: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH (An Evening With The Eagles)

Apr 10: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY (An Evening With The Eagles)

Apr 11: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC (An Evening With The Eagles)

Apr 14: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL (with Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band)

Apr 16: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC (An Evening With The Eagles)

Apr 17: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC (An Evening With The Eagles)

Apr 19: Birmingham BJCC Arena, AL (An Evening With The Eagles)

Apr 21: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL (with Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band)

May 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC (An Evening With The Eagles)

Jun 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX (With Chris Stapleton)

Jun 23: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX (with Chris Stapleton)

Jun 28: Denver Coors Field, CO (with Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band)

Jun 30: Minneapolis Target Field, MN (with Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band)

Jul 14: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY (An Evening With The Eagles)

Jul 15: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON (An Evening With The Eagles)

Jul 17: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON (An Evening With The Eagles)

Jul 20: Boston TD Banknorth Garden, MA (An Evening With The Eagles)

Jul 24: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA (An Evening With The Eagles)

Jul 26: Washington Nationals Park, DC (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

Jul 28: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

