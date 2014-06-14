Dying Fetus didn't keep up with online campaign

The online campaign that got Dying Fetus added to this year's Download bill more or less passed guitarist John Gallagher by.

A rousing response to #whynotdyingfetus – spurred on by the announcement of Avenged Sevenfold as headliners – led to the US death metal outfit opening the main stage today.

But bemused Gallagher tells TeamRock: “When people found out the headliners there was a sort of backlash, I guess. We got lumped in as a band to play and there was a demand for it. Here we are – enough people made a noise and pushed for it.”

He’s eternally grateful to the diehard fans who helped make it happen, but he admits: “I’m turning 42 in a couple of days; the social media thing, I’m not really about that. I wasn’t watching it intently as it was going down.”

Dying Fetus interview