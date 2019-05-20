Duff McKagan takes inspiration from #MeToo movement for Last September

Duff McKagan has released a stream of his new track titled Last September.

It’s the latest material taken from the Guns N’ Roses bassist’s upcoming album Tenderness, which will launch on May 31.

McKagan says he was inspired by the #MeToo movement when writing the track, telling Rolling Stone: “I heard and read some awful stories. As the father of two girls, I felt the need to write this song. If I have any job in the world, it’s to protect the women in my life.”

He added: “I wanted to make the man in the song as awful as possible. I wanted to make him a warning. We hear stories of people showing signs beforehand, and we hear also, that something could have been done.

“I don’t have an answer and the song doesn’t either. The hope is to simply raise awareness of distressing signals that some may display.”

Previous to Last September, McKagan has released three songs from the album: Don’t Look Behind You, Chip Away and the title track.

McKagan, along with his solo bandmates Shooter Jennings, John Schreffler, Jamie Douglass and Aubrey Richmond, will play dates in the UK and Europe later this year.

Duff McKagan: Tenderness

1. Tenderness

2. It’s Not Too Late

3. Wasted Heart

4. Falling Down

5. Last September

6. Chip Away

7. Cold Outside

8. Feel

9. Breaking Rocks

10. Parkland

11. Don’t Look Behind You

Duff McKagan 2019 European tour

Aug 22: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Aug 23: Berlin Astra, Germany

Aug 24: Amsterdam Blue Moon Festival, Netherlands

Aug 26: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Aug 27: Mannheim Alte Feurwache, Germany

Aug 29: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Aug 31: Dublin Electric Picnic Festival, Ireland

Sep 01: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Sep 03: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Sep 04: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Sep 06: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Sep 08: Milan Santeria Club, Italy