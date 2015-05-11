Duff McKagan is free of resentment

Former Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan says he has let go of a lot of the resentment he carried around for years.

After overcoming alcohol and drug abuse, as well as his split from GNR, McKagan learned not to hold on to grudges. A chapter in his new book How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions) is called Let Go Of Resentments.

Asked if he had any advice for Slash and Axl Rose – who have not spoken for years – McKagan tells Northjersey.com: “I just wrote about something that I understand about myself. Over time I’ve gotten rid of a lot of resentment I didn’t know I was even carrying around. I don’t try to impart anything in the book, though, but if I can write about things without being preachy and people get something out of it, that’s great.”

McKagan also recalls how – after getting clean and turning his life around – he turned down the chance to spend a weekend partying with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler so that he could finish work on some decking at his home. However, he didn’t tell Tyler the real reason he couldn’t make it.

He says: “I was too embarrassed to tell them. I told them I had some stuff going on I had to get done. I did get to fly to the gig with Steven Tyler though. He’s one of my heroes. But being at home and having that balance is so important. Plus, I didn’t want someone walking on my deck and getting a splinter.”

McKagan last week teased a companion EP to the book, called How To Be A Man. The book and EP are released this week. Also last week, Slash said he’d “never say never” to a future reunion with Axl Rose.