Duff McKagan releases unexpected cover of David Bowie's "Heroes"

Duff McKagan has released a surprise single ahead of the upcoming European leg of his Lighthouse tour, which kicks off in Dublin, Ireland, on September 30. The single, which is available on streaming platforms now, includes a cover of David Bowie's 1977 classic "Heroes", backed by a new song, True To The Death Rock N’ Roll Ballad.

"We thought it was good idea to put out a couple of fresh songs right here on the eve of the Lighthouse tour," says Guns N' Roses man McKagan. "Choosing David Bowie’s "Heroes" seemed to be a natural subject matter for me (I am of course, a massive history nerd)… star-crossed lovers in the shadow of the mid-’70s cold-war era Berlin Wall.

“To try and compliment this era, I chose a sort of 70s glam-rock song that I wrote some time last year, True To The Death Rock N’ Roll Ballad, another lyric where love and lust and time are the central figures. We hope you dig this ‘single’ and thank you all for just being you!"

McKagan's European tour wraps up on October 22 in Stockholm, Sweden, before US dates begin on November 4 in Boston. The final show of the tour is in Seattle on November 20. Full dates below.

Duff McKagan - Heroes - Official Visualizer - YouTube Watch On

True To The Death Rock Nâ€™ Roll Ballad - YouTube Watch On

Duff McKagan: Lighthouse Tour 2024

Sep 30: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Oct 02: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

Oct 03: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 05: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 07: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands

Oct 08: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Oct 09: Munich Freiheitshalle, Germany

Oct 11: Brno Sono Centrum Czech Republic

Oct 13: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Oct 14: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany

Oct 16: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Oct 17: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Oct 19: Liege OM, Belgium

Oct 20: Paris Trianon, France

Oct 22: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Nov 04: Boston Paradise, MA

Nov 06: New York Le Poisson Rouge, NY

Nov 08: Chicago Outset, IL

Nov 10: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Nov 13: Los Angeles El Rey, CA

Nov 18: Portland Aladdin Theater, OR

Nov 20: Seattle Showbox, WA

Tickets are on sale now.