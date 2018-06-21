Drummer Cato Bekkevold parts ways with Enslaved

Drummer Cato Bekkevold has announced that he’s parting ways amicably with Enslaved.

The news comes just a day after the band revealed details of a UK and European tour with High On Fire, which will take place later this year.

Bekkevold says: “They say that all good things come to an end – and that’s the case for me. To cut it short, I’m quitting as the drummer for Enslaved after 15 years.

“Why? Well, I have a daughter and she needs my attention and I want to see her grow up. It’s hard to do that when you are on the road all the time.

“Apart from that, I’m getting older – I’m not as flexible any more. In short, it’s taking its toll on my 50 year old body to play like a machine gun night after night!

“I want to thank the fans – you are the best – and of course also the very talented musicians I had the fortune of playing with.”

Bekkevold’s last show with the band will be at this weekend’s Hellfest in France.

Going forward, he’ll be replaced by Iver Sandøy who has been behind the kit with Enslaved while Bekkevold was with his wife when she gave birth to their daughter.

Enslaved 2018 tour dates

Sep 30: Poznan U Bazyla, Poland

Oct 01: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Oct 02: Leipzig Ut Connewitz, Germany

Oct 03: Esch Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Oct 04: Breda Mezz Jupiler Zaal, Netherlands

Oct 08: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 09: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland

Oct 10: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Oct 12: Birmingham The Mill, UK

Oct 14: Bristol SWX, UK

Oct 15: London The Dome, UK

Oct 16: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France