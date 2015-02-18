Drowning Pool honour late singer Williams

Drowning Pool have launched a promo for their track Soul to mark the 13th anniversary of the death of frontman Dave Williams.

He died from heart failure caused by cardiomyopathy in 2002 while on tour – and the band have launched a tribute video featuring rare and previously unreleased shots of the late singer and launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise cash for the American Heart Association.

Fans are asked to pledge $30 – all of which will go to the charity and they’ll receive a Williams t-shirt in return.

The band say: “People assume drugs and alcohol are the cause when the news reports that a rock star has died. Dave actually died of the heart disease known as cardiomyopathy – disease of the heart muscle and Dave didn’t know he had it. It often goes undiagnosed and affects people of all races and ages.

“To celebrate Dave’s life and contribution to music, we have partnered with the American Heart Association of Dallas and IndieGogo to raise both awareness of the disease, and funds for further research and development of new treatments.”

They’ll hit the road across the US in March for the Unlucky 13th Anniversary tour where they’ll play their 2001 debut album Sinner in its entirety. In addition, the band have issued a deluxe edition of the record which also features demos.

It’s available to purchase via Amazon and iTunes.

Sinner Unlucky 13th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklist