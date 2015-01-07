Drover predicts Menza Megadeth return

Former Megadeth guitarist Glen Drover says he would bet money on Nick Menza rejoining the band.

Drover – who played with Dave Mustaine’s group from 2004 to 2007 – reckons Menza will return for a third spell to replace drummer Shawn Drover, who quit last year along with guitarist Chris Broderick.

Mustaine and bassist Dave Ellefson are the only two remaining members of Megadeth as it stands and they’re in the process of recruiting new members. They released a video of them rehearsing with an unidentified drummer in December.

Glen Drover tells Metal Wani: “I would bet money I don’t have it’s Nick Menza on drums. And whoever the guitar player is, we’ll find out.”

Drover ruled himself out of a return to the band in the wake of his brother Shawn and Broderick’s departures, but he says he did enjoy his time with Megadeth for the most part.

He adds: “There’s been a lot of personnel changes in the band throughout the years. What I can say is that I think that speaks for itself, and Dave will probably tell you the same thing. But, for me, up until the time I left, we actually had a lot of good times. We never had any big falling out or anything like that.

“I have a lot of good memories, especially from the first two years. Maybe the last six months or so, I didn’t like being in that atmosphere anymore, because it wasn’t as fun and positive as it once was, and I was getting a little bit disillusioned and a little bit irritated with certain things.”