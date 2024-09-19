“Billionaires are making record profits off the blood, sweat, and tears of the working class.” Dropkick Murphys share rousing new single Sirens calling out grifters making money from hatred and division

Dropkick Murphys have shared a new single, Sirens.



The first tease of a new album from the Boston band coming in 2025, the song addresses growing divides in American society, with frontman Ken Casey calling out those who would seek to profit from driving wedges between races, cultures and communities.



Casey states: “For nearly a decade, the division between red and blue, right and left, has grown deeper, darker and uglier - dividing families, and ending friendships. Nobody enjoys this more than the billionaires, who are making record profits off the blood, sweat, and tears of the working class. They love it when we fight amongst ourselves, because their biggest fear is us joining together to come after them…THE REAL ENEMY.”

Watch the Travis Schneider-directed video for Sirens, with its loving tip of the hat to Bob Dylan's iconic promo for Subterranean Homesick Blues, below:

Dropkick Murphys SIRENS (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Earlier this year the celtic-punk veterans announced plans for five headline shows in the UK in early 2025.



The tour will open at Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 4, and call at Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff, before climaxing at London's Alexandra Palace on February 8.



Before and after playing in the UK, the band will play a number of shows in mainland Europe. Full details here.

Feb 04: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 06: Manchester Academy

Feb 07: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Feb 08: London Alexandra Palace

The band's most recent album, last year's Okemah Rising, is their second collection of songs channelling the spirit of folk legend Woody Guthrie, combining original music with previously unpublished Guthrie lyrics.