Down EP will show band’s evolution

Down guitarist Pepper Keenan has hinted their next EP might not be as heavy as their previous work.

They’re currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s Down IV - Part Two. And Keenan says the direction of their latest material will show the band in a new light.

He tells Maximum Threshold: “We’ve got a pretty good direction of where we want to head and what the overall feel is going to be. We’ve all got our riffs and certain songs that we want to throw at each other and go from there. It’s going to be an evolutionary part of Down on this third EP.”

He continues: “I’d say it might not be as bombastic as the first two EPs, but we’ll see. All bets could be off. We’ve got some tricky, tripped out stuff heading your way.”

Keenan thinks their new material will see them enter “uncharted territory” but reports the band made the decision to release a series of EPs rather than an album so they could explore a variety of ideas.

He adds: “It allows us more freedom to shift gears in between EPs. It gives us more time to have a little bit of balance and experiment in different styles of music and different directions.”

The guitarist won’t be drawn on a timeframe for the EP’s release but says, “It’s on the list.”

Keenan returned to Corrosion Of Conformity’s live lineup last year, with the band saying his return could result in a new album together. They’ll head out on a US tour in October.

